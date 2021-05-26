UW Planetarium Offering Various Programs In June

The University of Wyoming's Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will be celebrating the summer solstice with two free programs, as well as offering other paid programs throughout the month of June.

To get tickets or receive more information about programs, email planetarium@uwyo.edu or leave a voicemail and a call-back phone number at (307) 766-6506.

Tickets are $5 for the public and $3 for students, senior citizens, veterans, first responders, and those under 18.

The schedule is as follows:

“Solar System Vacation,” Friday, June 4, 7 pm. This program will have visitors tour the most exciting and relaxing locations around the solar system.

Full-dome movie: “Dark Matter Mystery,” Saturday, June 5, 2 pm. This show takes visitors on the biggest quest of contemporary astrophysics.

“Wyoming Skies,” Tuesdays, June 8 and 22, 7 pm. This program provides an exploration of the stars, constellations, planets, and other celestial phenomena which are visible from Laramie for the season.

“Navigating the Stars,” Friday, June 11, 7 pm. This show will examine some of the ways people have used the stars and how those ways came to be.

Full-dome movie: “From Earth to the Universe,” Saturday, June 12, 2 pm. Learn about man's journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes.

“Extreme Explorers,” Friday, June 18, 7 pm. Learn what it takes for robots and maybe people to endure in the varying environments of our universe.

“Solstice Celebration,” Saturday, June 19, 11 am. and noon. Explore the motions of Earth, the sun, the moon, and other planets, and how our ancestors marked and kept time. This event is free.

Full-dome movie: “Europe to the Stars,” Saturday, June 19, 2 pm. This film takes the viewer on an epic journey behind the scenes at the world’s most productive ground-based observatory.

"Science of Sci-Fi,” Friday, June 25, 7 pm. This program looks at some popular films, TV shows, and media to discuss what creators got right and wrong on the hard science.

Full-dome movie: “Dawn of the Space Age,” Saturday, June 26, 2 pm. The audience will be immersed and overwhelmed with this most accurate historic reconstruction of man’s first steps into space.