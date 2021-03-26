Vacationing Couple Startled by Bear Relaxing in Their Hot Tub

Even the wildlife need a moment to unwind.

Go on vacation, they said. Get out into nature, they said. It will be fun, they said. Well, I'm not sure how fun finding a bear in your hot tub is, but it is hilarious.

Recently a couple in Tennessee found a very hairy guest taking full advantage of one of their vacation rental amenities.

The couple was on vacation at Gatlinburg Ski Mountain in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The area is no stranger to wildlife encounters, but that doesn't make this video any less impressive. In the video they posted on Instagram, you can see a bear performing a dangerous and precarious stunt by walking on the balcony railing. What makes this even more risky is that it's a tad icy out and you can see the bear's paws slip a few times. However, he gracefully walks forward and backward as if he's done it a thousand times.

This fella then jumps off the balcony and proceeds to get into the hot tub for a nice soak.

It's hilarious to see this giant bear just sitting in a hot tub. The sunset really adds a nice touch. It's picturesque with a bit of romance. I'm sure the couple themselves would have loved an evening soak too, but how can you complain when you got to witness something like this? Although bear encounters aren't rare in Tennessee or in our region, this was truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment... seeing a bear engage in human behavior.