The First Sportsman’s Expo in Laramie County is This Weekend

This weekend, Laramie County will host its first Sportsman's Expo in Cheyenne at the Event Center at Archer. For anyone that loves doing anything outdoors, this is an event that you definitely don't want to miss!

The event will go from Friday (March 26th) through this Sunday (March 28th). There will be a variety of products and appliances showcased on display at several booths around the event center for anyone that enjoys the outdoors. Several educational seminars will also take place on Saturday for both children and adults.

Events Director Dan Ange gave a sneak preview of what to expect at Laramie County's first Sportsman's Expo this weekend in an interview with Wyoming News Now:

We have 35 great vendors signed up for this. Everything from Bish’s RVs, to trailers, a handful of hunting and fishing apparel outlets, and a variety of food and beverage and other sorts of outdoor related activity vendors on site as well...Thanks to UW Extension office and Laramie County 4-H, they have partnered together to coordinate some educational sessions.

Last year's expo was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year's hope from the Event Center at Archer is that the Cheyenne community will be encouraged by the event as things are slowly getting back to a sense of the norm. There is also plenty of ample space inside the venue for guests to have plenty of space.

The hours for the event are as follows:

Friday, March 26th: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 27th: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 28th: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission to the event is free throughout the weekend. The Event Center at Archer is located at 3801 Archer Pkwy in Cheyenne.