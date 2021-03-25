The Dream Becomes Reality: A Softball Commentary

It may be small to some, but trust me, this is a very big deal. The sport of fastpitch softball makes its debut in Wyoming High School sports.

After Mother Nature wiped out the first weekend, typical for spring sports in Wyoming, softball games will happen in Gillette, Green River, Rock Springs, and Worland this weekend. A couple of other communities will have to wait, as field conditions aren’t suitable for games to occur at this time.

In the past, there have been pushes to make softball a high school sport. In the fall of 2019, it became official. Once eight high schools decided to offer the sport, it got sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association. It didn’t stop at eight, as a total of 13 schools are playing in this first season.

In less than two months, eight schools will be competing in the first-ever state championship in Gillette. The top four schools in each conference will qualify for the three-day, double-elimination tournament on May 20-22, 2021.

I had plans to be at the first game and shoot a video of the first “official” pitch. The cancellation of the Cheyenne tournament due to the weather squashed those dreams. However, I am still excited for when it becomes a reality, and ten teams will make that happen on Friday.

To me, these are exciting times. I can only imagine what these girls are feeling as the first pitch of their game approaches. I’ve heard some naysayers, but that’s not stopping these young ladies. Softball allows girls who aren’t enamored with track or soccer a chance to do something they love. Not only for themselves but the school they attend and are proud to represent.

I’m one who competed in track (back in the day) and actually loves the sport. I’ve followed prep soccer in Wyoming for over 20 years as a reporter, and I understand the joy those that love that sport have for it.

Now, it’s softball’s turn.

I wish you all the best of luck! I hope this first season is one to remember, despite the challenges from the weather. And, don’t worry, it’s not just softball. In over 20 years covering high school sports in Wyoming, the spring always seems to have its curveballs from Mother Nature.