Vince Gill has announced a short but very busy summer tour. The country legend will hit the road for 18 shows in July and August of 2022, marking his first solo shows with his band since 2019.

Gill's summer tour will begin on July 7 in North Carolina and continue through the end of August. A note from the singer and guitarist's publicist says more dates will be added. Wendy Moten will open the tour. She's a familiar face on the road with Gill, as she's been his backup singer for several years. The pair were also in the Time Jumpers together before she became known nationally as a finalist on The Voice on NBC.

The reason for the break has been his continued commitment to the Eagles, as well as the pandemic. The rock group will take a break this summer, allowing Gill to hit the road for a solo tour, and pandemic restrictions have eased in most parts of the country. Speaking with Variety, he shared that he's recorded another album with steel guitarist Paul Franklin that's ready, but won't be released anytime soon. He also spoke to the level at which he's performing these days.

"You know, it’s interesting in this part of your career, when I feel like I’m doing the best work I’ve ever done, and it goes largely unnoticed, in comparison to other times of life," Gill shares. "But that’s OK. Because I feel like I know in my heart that I’m a little bit better than I was."

Franklin will also be on the road with him for most of the dates on the summer tour. The trek will spend significant time in the Carolinas, Alabama and America's heartland before coming home through Texas and the Southeast.

Vince Gill 2022 Tour Dates:

July 7 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

July 8 — Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

July 9 — N. Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

July 10 — Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium

July 14 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre

July 15 — Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theater

July 16 — Montgomery, Ala. @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

July 17 — Huntsville, @ Ala. @ Von Braun Center

July 20 — Rockford, Ill. @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

July 21 — Davenport, Iowa @ River Center — Adler Theatre

July 22 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Des Moines Civic Center

July 23 — Omaha, Neb. @ Holland Performing Arts Center

July 28 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Ovens Auditorium

Aug. 12 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theater

Aug. 13 — Ft. Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s Texas

Aug. 14 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre

Aug. 26 — Dothan, Ala. @ Dothan Civic Center

Aug. 28 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre