Wind, Possible Snow Today In SE Wyoming, Then 70s By This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is forecasting another cool, windy day today [March 22] in southeast Wyoming, but with a warming trend over the next few days leading to nice weather this weekend.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page:

Warmer and breezy conditions through this week and into the weekend! Some people could see some precipitation Thursday afternoon/evening, but the current chances are low. Stay tuned for more details! 

May be an image of sky, snow and text that says 'Tue Wed BREEZY Warming Trend This Week Thu BREEZY Windy! Light snow showers possible in the mountains & I-25 corridor. Highs in the 30s and 40s. Breezy. Warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s. Breezy. Scattered rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the 60s. Wind gusts up to 50 MPH possible Tuesday afternoon and evening! NOAA EATHER CHEYENNE'

But the agency says the weather should improve significantly over the next few days:

Ready for our next warm-up this weekend? Chances are looking good for mostly sunny and breezy winds this weekend as temperatures soar into 70s! Be sure to check all weather forecast updates on the web at www.weather.gov/cys before planning any of your outdoor activities.

May be an image of text that says 'Heating Up Into The Weekend Forecast Sunday Sunny and Breezy Saturday Sunny and Breezy Highs: Eastof I-25:Low to Mid-70s West of I-25: to High-60s Highs: EastofI-25:Low to High 70s to High 60s Overnight Lows: Eastofl-25:Lowto Low Mid-40s Westof I-25:Low to Mid-40s Overnight Lows: Eastof to High 40s West of Mid-40s Higher elevations may experience temperatures outside listed ranges. CHEYENNE weather.gov/CYS NWSCheyenne f'

