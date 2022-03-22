Wind, Possible Snow Today In SE Wyoming, Then 70s By This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is forecasting another cool, windy day today [March 22] in southeast Wyoming, but with a warming trend over the next few days leading to nice weather this weekend.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page:

Warmer and breezy conditions through this week and into the weekend! Some people could see some precipitation Thursday afternoon/evening, but the current chances are low. Stay tuned for more details!

But the agency says the weather should improve significantly over the next few days:

Ready for our next warm-up this weekend? Chances are looking good for mostly sunny and breezy winds this weekend as temperatures soar into 70s! Be sure to check all weather forecast updates on the web at www.weather.gov/cys before planning any of your outdoor activities.