Country star Walker Hayes brought his viral hit "Fancy Like" to The Voice stage on Tuesday night (Dec. 14) during the live Season 21 Finale.

Turning the energy up a notch, he launched into his summer-ready smash. Hayes, who channeled the call out to Applebee’s tune from a center stage riser, was accompanied by a team of dancers, who provided a party-like atmosphere by swaying their hips and holding red solo cups in their hands.

“Yeah, we fancy like Applebee's on a date night / Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake / Get some whipped cream on the top too / Two straws, one check, girl, I got you / Bougie like Natty in the styrofoam / Squeak-squeakin' in the truck bed all the way home / Some Alabama-jamma, she my Dixieland delight / Ayy, that's how we do, how we do, fancy like, oh,” Walker sang the lyrics of the groovy tune.

Hayes released “Fancy Like” on August 2, 2021, and wrote the song with co-writers Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, and Shane Stevens. The tune exploded during the pandemic after Hayes posted a version of it on TikTok, alongside a dance that he and his daughter Lela came up with. Due to the song’s popularity, Applebee’s has added changes to its menu, including bringing back the famous Oreo shake. The song appears on Hayes’ fifth EP, Country Stuff.

Aside from Hayes’ performance, the night also included guest performances from Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Keke Palmer, Tori Kelly, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Alisha Keys and Kid Cudi. The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend also performed with their teams.

Watch the video above to see Walker Hayes’ performance of “Fancy Like” on The Voice.