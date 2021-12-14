NWS Cheyenne: Snow, 75+ MPH Gusts Could Cause Issues Wednesday

Blowing snow will be a concern across portions of southeast Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle Wednesday, where light snow and hurricane-force winds are expected.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

230 PM 12/14 Update – High Wind Headlines remain in effect Wednesday for portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle with wind gusts 65 to 75+ mph possible. Light snow accumulations possible mostly across Carbon County and the northern Nebraska panhandle. Blowing snow concerns in areas with falling snow and gusty winds. Stay tuned for the latest at weather.gov/cys

The NWS says the weather impact level for Wednesday is moderate to high.

