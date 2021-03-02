This post includes SPOILERS for WandaVision Episode 8.

WandaVision director Matt Shakman has opened up about the origin of Wanda Maximoff’s powers in the MCU, stating that this specific revelation has always been in the cards for the character. As Wanda moves closer towards her destiny as the Scarlet Witch, an “intimate” look at her origin story has been planned from early on.

The penultimate episode of WandaVision whisks us away from Wanda’s charming Westview reality and back to the darkest days of her childhood. With Wanda under her control, Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness (previously Agnes) takes Wanda on a trip to the past to learn more about the young Avenger's powers.

Following the bombing of her family’s apartment building, a young Wanda and Pietro hide beneath a pile of rubble. In front of them, a lone Stark Industries explosive beeps menacingly, but never goes off. While Wanda is hesitant to admit it, Agnes deduces that she used a probability hex to stave off the bomb. This means that Wanda has always had her powers. However, it’s not until Wanda comes in contact with the Mind Stone — under Hydra’s surveillance — that her powers are strengthened and cemented.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Shakman shared that while WandaVision provided the perfect opportunity to delve into Wanda's backstory, it was going to happen one way or another. “Yes, I mean, this was crafted as part of the show, for sure. But it was a very early idea to go back and to be able to explore these moments of loss, and to give them the weight that they deserve,” said Shakman. “And to approach these quiet, intimate scenes that maybe wouldn’t have space in a movie where its runtime is only two hours.”

The season finale of WandaVision airs on Disney+ this Friday, March 5.

Gallery — 'WandaVision' Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed: