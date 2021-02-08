‘WandaVision’: Is Wanda the Villain Of Her Own TV Show?

The following post and videos contain SPOILERS for WandaVision.

She’s stolen Vision’s dead body. She’s tossed Monica Rambeau out of her home and then erased the evidence. She hid the truth about her reality-altering powers from her husband. She’s threatened S.W.O.R.D. agents. She’s maybe controlling every single person in hometown. So is Wanda the secret villain of WandaVIsion?

That’s the question at the heart of our latest WandaVision video, which explores all of her actions through the first five episodes of the show, and considers whether she really is the ultimate puppetmaster behind the strange sitcom world of Westview, New Jersey. What does Wanda really want? How could she be so manipulative and so oblivious, as she often seems when confronted with something that doesn’t fit into her worldview? Find out below:

WandaVision airs weekly on Fridays on Disney+. The next Marvel Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premieres on the service on March 19.