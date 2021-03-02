‘WandaVision’: Who’s the Secret Villain Behind Everything?

The following post contains SPOILERS for WandaVision Episode 8.

It seems like the last few episodes of WandaVision cleared up a lot of the mystery around who was the villain manipulating Wanda and the people of Westview. Or did it? Even if Episode 7 ended with the song “Agatha All Along,” Episode 8 showed that while Agatha was influencing some of the events of WandaVision, she hadn’t been controlling Wanda when she created the hex.

So is Wanda really responsible? Or could there be yet another hidden bad guy lurking in the shadows of Agatha’s creepy magic basement? In our latest video, we take a look at all the clues, and go back through Wanda’s comic-book origin (at least the old one; she’s had a few, including a recent update) to see how the WandaVision finale might reveal a being from another dimension could be behind everything — and how this all could connect to Wanda’s upcoming role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

If you liked this video about the secret villain who could still be pulling all the strings on WandaVision, check out more of our videos below, including all the clues to Agnes’ true identity, the connections between WandaVision and Young Avengers, and all the Marvel Easter eggs in WandaVision Episode 8. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. WandaVision airs weekly on Fridays on Disney+. The next Marvel Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premieres on the service on March 19.

Gallery — Our Favorite WandaVision Easter Eggs So Far: