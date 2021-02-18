‘WandaVision’: Why Wanda’s Twins Are the Future of the MCU

The following post contains spoilers for WandaVision Episode 6, and plenty of speculation about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Wanda’s two twins, Tommy and Billy, have taken on increasingly large roles in WandaVision. The circumstances around their births were bizarre and magical, but hey — that’s what happens when a synthezoid and a living Infinity Stone get together. It’s possible that Tommy and Billy vanish from existence when WandaVision concludes and Westview goes back to normal. That did happen to Vision and Wanda’s twin sons in Marvel Comics for a while. But later, they kids were reintroduced as the members of a new superhero team. And more and more, it looks like the MCU is going to do the exact same thing.

Our latest WandaVision video explains how Tommy and Billy could be members of the MCU’s Young Avengers, inspired by the Marvel Comics team of the same name. It breaks down how several of the members of the team have already been introduced — like Cassie Lang, Ant-Man’s daughter, who is also known as the superhero Stature. Marvel has already also announced that more Young Avengers are coming, like the teleporting hero America Chavez, who will debut in the upcoming Doctor Strange 2. Watch how all the pieces are starting to come together below:

WandaVision airs weekly on Fridays on Disney+. The next Marvel Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premieres on the service on March 19.