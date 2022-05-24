Warmer Weather On The Way For SE Wyoming This Week
After another cool, wet day today in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, we can expect a warming trend towards more seasonal temperatures towards the end of the week.
That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement on its website:
''The next five days will trend to more seasonal temperatures for the area, with above average temperatures expected by Friday. Chances exist on Tuesday and Saturday for afternoon thunderstorms.''
