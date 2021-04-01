Wyoming High School Softball ‘First Pitches’ [VIDEOS]

It was a remarkable day in Wyoming high school sports history last Friday, as fastpitch softball made its debut.

Five games signified the start of a new adventure in the spring high school sports season for 10 teams. There were three that didn’t get to start because of field conditions left by the snowmageddon that occurred in mid-March in southeastern Wyoming. They’ll be starting soon enough.

WyoPreps wants to thank fans that submitted videos to us of the first pitch from last Friday’s games.

From Cody at Worland, two videos were sent to WyoPreps. The first is from Kara Anderson, while the second comes from Brooklyn Hellyer:

From Sweetwater County, there were two games played. The first video is from Natrona County at Rock Springs. This is courtesy of Misty Walker:

The final video WyoPreps received was from Kelly Walsh at Green River. This video is from Danielle Kendall.

There were games in Gillette between Campbell County and Cheyenne East, plus Thunder Basin and Cheyenne Central. WyoPreps received one video from the Camels-Thunderbirds’ first pitch. This is courtesy of Jeff Gray – a first-pitch strike:

If you have a video from the first pitch of the Thunder Basin versus Cheyenne Central game or a higher quality video from the Campbell County versus Cheyenne East game, you can email david@wyopreps.com.

Good luck with the rest of the season, ladies.