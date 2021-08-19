Fans, Which Place Has Your Favorite Game Day Experience? [POLLS]

Kevin Koile, WyoPreps.com

WyoPreps continues its countdown to the prep football season.

With each team in the state preparing for its season, fans are getting amped up for the return to watching their team on the gridiron.

Last week we asked the players. This time, it's the fans' turn.

Consider where you've watched a high school football game in the state or even heard about a place you'd want to watch a game. Think about the venue, and where it's located; the band; the cheerleaders; the dance team; the P.A. announcer, the music, the tailgating, and more.

What stadium has the best atmosphere in each class?

By the way, the players went with Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne, Bearcat Stadium in Douglas, Big Horn Field, Grizzly Stadium in Cowley, and Farson Football Field for their top choice in each class.

Cast your vote below. The stadiums are in correlation with the current classifications. Even though Upton-Sundance is a conglomerate in Class 2A, we did list their home fields separately.

