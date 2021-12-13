NWS Cheyenne: It Hasn’t Been This Windy in 15 Years

If you think it's been windier than normal in southeast Wyoming the past few months, you'd be right.

According to a Facebook post, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued 27 High Wind Warnings so far this 2021-2022 season, the most in the last 15 seasons to date.

US National Weather Service Cheyenne Wyoming via Facebook

The number already surpasses the entire 2005-2006, 2006-2007, and 2009-2010 seasons, which saw a total of 21, 24, and 22 High Wind Warnings, respectively.

"For a full season (July to June), the most issued was 60 in the 2010-2011 season," the NWS says.

READ MORE:

The Worst Storms Of The Decade In Southeast Wyoming