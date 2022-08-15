[WATCH] Laramie’s Flash Flood Over the Weekend

In case you missed it because you were either asleep the rest of the weekend, or simply just out of town, Laramie was hit with a flash flood on Saturday. Due to constant rainfall, much of Wyoming was under a flash flood watch on Saturday, but Laramie faced a flash flood warning around 4 p.m. MST.

According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), Laramie reported having had 2.73 inches of rainfall in a very short amount of time, flooding streets, rivers, and more.

Laramie Police asked people to avoid 3rd and 4th streets north of Harney due to the flooding.

Flooding on 9th Street

Flooding on Reynolds Street

Laramie, as well as several other Wyoming communities, remain under a flood watch throughout Sunday. According to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, widespread showers and thunderstorms were expected all through Sunday. There is a risk of flooding as storms will be slow moving with heavy rain.

It is advised to not drive in flooded waters, avoid low spots in hilly terrain, and avoid recently burned areas. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around and don't drown!

Some tips during a flash flood

Continue to check the media for emergency information.

Unplug sensitive electronic equipment before flooding occurs. But, do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.

touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water. Stay away from downed utility wires. Always assume a downed power line is live.

Do not walk through flowing water. Most drownings occur during flash floods.

Report emergencies including downed power lines and gas leaks.

Throw away food (including canned items) that has come in contact with floodwaters.

Be a good neighbor. Check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly, those who live alone, those with medical conditions, and those who may need extra help.

For more information, check out: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/flood-safety-tips

Remember everyone, stay safe!