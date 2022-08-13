Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming.

Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday beginning early in the afternoon and continuing through the evening. Showers and thunderstorms continue once again Sunday afternoon. There is a risk of flooding as storms will be slow moving with heavy rain. Please do not drive in flooded waters, avoid low spots in hilly terrain, and avoid recently burned areas!