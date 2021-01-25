Watch the Intense Moment When a Skier Was Chased By a Bear

If you ski, this is the one moment when you don't want to fall. It's a pretty intense moment when a skier at a resort realized he was being chased by a bear.

I saw this story shared earlier by UPI. It happened at a resort in Romania. The backstory is a skier saw the man being pursued by a bear and threw down his backpack to distract the animal. This is the chase that happened afterward.

The story said that there were multiple reports at that resort of a bear sighting. When authorities arrived, the bear fled into the woods.

They also report that it's possible they'll work to relocate the bear since it does not appear to be avoiding contact with humans. Probably a good solution for the bear and the skiers.

Whenever I see something outrageous like this, I try to verify it's real. From what I've found today, it's legit as the encounter was filmed from several different camera angles.

A few years ago, a viral video of a girl allegedly being chased by a bear while snowboarding was believed to be a hoax.

It's a fact that you can't believe everything you see on the internet, but this bear chasing skier episode appears to be true.

