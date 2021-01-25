LCCC Course Offerings for Spring 2021

With the start of the spring semester, Laramie County Community College is offering two courses for their Outreach and Workforce Development Leadership.

The courses are as follows:

Computer Application Classes: The computer application courses are offered virtually, and can be used to gain experience in various Microsoft applications.

Leadership Classes: The leadership courses available will aid in gaining experience that will be helpful for many leadership positions, along with gaining a better idea of how to lead in a virtual environment.

