Woman Bitten By Dog, Identification Needed for Dog and Owner

On October 5 at around 2:00 pm, a woman was bitten by a medium-sized mixed-breed dog with black, brown, and white fur in the 1900 block of VanBuren Street.

The dog was unleashed, appeared uncollared and no owners seemed to be in the area.

Locating the dog in question is important for rabies monitoring and vaccination verification purposes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dog (shown below) or the owner is asked to call the Animal Control Unit at (307) 721-5385 or the non-emergency Dispatch line at (307) 721-2526. Please reference case number 21-17414.

Photo from the Laramie Police Department

