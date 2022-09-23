Watch Yellowstone Bison Cause Visitor’s Car to Bounce on Bridge

It's a bit unsettling when you are driving across a bridge only to find that it's bouncing. That's exactly what happened to some visitors in Yellowstone National Park this week as that "bouncing" was because of a very large and enthusiastic herd of bison.

Get our free mobile app

Kevin Robert Madigan shared this video with Storyful who just dropped it on YouTube. Here's the backstory of what they experienced:

“The whole bridge is just jumping!” he says. On Facebook, Madigan said it was a “truly amazing” experience. Madigan shared the video to a Yellowstone National Park Facebook group and noted that “the bouncing of the video is due to the weight of the bison”.

When you encounter a bison herd coming right toward you, you're now along for the ride.

This happened at one of the many bridges in Yellowstone that crosses the Yellowstone River. They don't mention a specific location, but as I recall during our last family visit, this is one of the longer ones. Trust me when I say that you don't want to get caught in the middle when there's a bison herd approaching. Nature wins every time.

The US Park Service estimates that there are between 2,500 and 5,000 bison in the Yellowstone National Park region and that's a conservative count. Every single one of them has the potential to make the bridge you're on bounce.

Inside a Prospector's Old Silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains