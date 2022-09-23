Scaramie Downtown is BACK
I hope nobody got SCARED, but Laramie's favorite Scaramie 2022 Downtown will be back this Halloween!
Everyone has about a month to plan out their costume. Every year, Downtown Laramie and all the local businesses would do trick-or-treat. Pop by for some treats, or maybe tricks too! Would be a fun way to get to know the community and just HAVE FUN!
We're excited to see what everyone will be dressed up as! I heard my boss' 3 year old is wanting to be Spiderman. I hope we won't be having to clear any spiderwebs around town later.
The Event
- Date: Saturday, October 29
- Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Location: Downtown Laramie
- For More Information: CLICK HERE
See you there!
How to Prepare for Winter in Laramie
People say Winter in Laramie is brutal but it doesn't have to be if you prepare.