Scaramie Downtown is BACK

I hope nobody got SCARED, but Laramie's favorite Scaramie 2022 Downtown will be back this Halloween!

Everyone has about a month to plan out their costume. Every year, Downtown Laramie and all the local businesses would do trick-or-treat. Pop by for some treats, or maybe tricks too! Would be a fun way to get to know the community and just HAVE FUN!

We're excited to see what everyone will be dressed up as! I heard my boss' 3 year old is wanting to be Spiderman. I hope we won't be having to clear any spiderwebs around town later.

The Event

Date : Saturday, October 29

: Saturday, October 29 Time : 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location : Downtown Laramie

: Downtown Laramie For More Information: CLICK HERE

See you there!