Wear Your Pokes Gear Tomorrow! College Football Is Back, Baby!

It's been a long weird year and we have made it back to College Football season. Now is your chance to bust out that Brown And Gold. While it's fun to wear our favorite colors and gear to support the Pokes, this is something going on nation wide.

Tomorrow is the 17th annual College Colors Day and you could end up winning big if you're participating and wearing your gear tomorrow. So big, that you could be sitting in the stands in Indianapolis watching the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. That's a lot on the line, and you already want to show off your stuff anyways, so you might as well play along.

Here's the skinny, all you need to do to be in the running is wear your Pokes gear tomorrow, take pics and videos and use the hashtag, #CollegeColorsDay. That's it. I mean, you were halfway wanting to be there anyway with the kickoff for the Poke's season being Saturday. We all know you have the extra outfits to be decked out two days in a row. Make sure you out do the Wyoming barrel guy. He's going to be tough competition, though I don't think he has pockets to hold his phone. I digress.

Now is your time to shine, and even if you don't win, how cool will it be to see tons of Poke's fans wearing their gear tomorrow to get excited for the season opener? And seeing tons of Poke's fans wearing their gear for College Colors Day is pretty cool as well, we have to show up all the other fanbases. Let's Go!

