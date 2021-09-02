Time For Wyoming Football, Here’s How To Have The Best Tailgate!

Sure the football team, coaches, cheerleader and fans are important for a Saturday in Laramie...but don't go cheap on the all so important TAILGATE PARTY!

Earlier this summer I had a chance to hang out with Wyoming Athletics at the (rain shortened) Summer Bash! Even though that was early in the summer, you could feel the excitement in the air with players, spirit squad members, faculty and coaches. There was even a few moments where I was chatting with a drenched Cowboy's head football coach Craig Bohl and you could tell in his voice that he was ready for September 4th to get here.

Well Cowboy Football fans...it's HERE! In just a couple days there will be action on Jonah Field inside War Memorial Stadium! UW will welcome in Montana St. in front of thousands of excited fans!

With 2020's season being an odd one, fans have never been so pumped to get inside and take in a game. Fans will be just as excited to fire up the grill, play games and crack a couple cold ones at their tailgate prior to the 2pm kickoff in Laramie!

There are still a couple days before you load up your vehicle with food, tables, chairs, coolers, grills, tv, radio, cornhole, redneck ladder golf and head toward your favorite tailgating parking spot on the campus. That means you still have a couple days to get your supplies before 8am Saturday when you can start the festivities! Listen, it's happened to me before and I don't want it to happen to you, not being prepared for tailgating is a major buzzkill. The University has all the rules for your TAILGATE laid out for you!

If you're not sure what to bring...maybe go easy on your first try. You don't have to be SUPER TAILGATER on your first try of the sesaon, we know it's been a while. The important things to make sure you have are:

Water/ Soda/ Beer: You're able to have beer, wine and malt liquor in designated parking lots. If you're in charge of this important part of the tailgate, don't be cheap...bring an assortment. Make sure you drink your water and stay hydrated!

Food: Depends on how hard you want to prepare and how detailed you want to be. Bringing the grill and cooking burgers, dogs or steaks is always appreciated. You could just go the "Game Day Snack" route and bring wings, chips, sandwiches, snacks, cheese/meat/veggie trays and desserts. A taco bar is a good idea. Easy to prepare at home and bring all the goods. I've never heard anyone ever complain about Pizza...we all know that works too!

Don't forget all the paper plates, utensils, napkins, condiments and trash bags. You'll need to grab chairs, tables and it's forecasted to be sunny so having a tent is a good idea. Sunscreen and proper gameday attire is also a must.

Lastly the Entertainment: Fun tailgating games like cornhole, washers, ladder golf are all a great idea. If you don't have any of those, you can get activity packages at stores like Walmart fairly cheap. One more MUST HAVE items is a football! There's nothing like tossing the pigskin around to get you in the football spirit.

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

Here is a video of the UW Spirit Squad getting the crowd pumped up! #GOPOKES

Best Pizza in Wyoming

Wyoming A to Z