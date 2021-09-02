South Dakota Mayor Shoots Citizen’s Dog

What started out as a fun, family evening, ended with tragedy, as a family came to learn that one of their two dogs had been shot by the town's Mayor.

The incident has created a firestorm in the small, South Dakota town, and has left a family wanting answers.

According to Dakota News Now, the dog (a Pit Bull named Ruby) had gotten loose while the family from Avon was attending Riverboat Days in Yankton.

Matthew and Ashley Counts returned from a day of fun at Riverboat Days, only to find that their dogs, Ruby and Maggie had gotten loose. Maggie was found shortly thereafter, but Ruby was not.

Matthew spent the next few hours canvassing the area for the dog. He was then informed, days later, by the Bon Homme County Sheriff's Department that Ruby had been shot by the town's Mayor, Mike Petrick.

Matthew Counts had the Avon Mayor's number and texted him "why would you shoot my dog?" The Mayor didn't answer the text, but appeared at Counts' home a short time later and attempted to explain the situation.

According to what Counts' told Dakota News Now, Mayor Mike Petrick explained that the dog had been aggressive, as he was attempting to put her inside the fenced yard.

Counts' questions why the Mayor was in his yard in the first place and believes the appropriate thing to do at the time would be to call animal control.

However, there are some individuals who live in Avon that say the dogs have been a point of contention for months, as they have been the subject of scrutiny at numerous city council meetings as of late.

