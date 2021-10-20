UPDATE: Westbound I-80 Between Cheyenne and Laramie Now Open

9:33 A.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 is open to all traffic in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions have forced the closure of westbound Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 7:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in four to six hours.

I-80 eastbound is open, but slick and foggy conditions are being reported between Laramie and Buford.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.

