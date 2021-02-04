Luke Bryan wasted no time sharing some of his new music: Just a few hours after announcing the forthcoming deluxe version of his 2020 album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, the country superstar released one of its newly added songs, "Country Does."

"Country Does" is an mid-tempo track about small-town life with vaguely Dr. Seuss-like, tongue-twister lyrics in its verses. Bryan previewed the track for fans during a Thursday evening (Feb. 4) livestream, before dropping the studio version of the song on Friday (Feb. 5).

"It's just about the way I was brought up ... It's just about my small-town way of life," Bryan says of the song. He didn't write the song -- Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Ross Copperman did -- but noted that he knew from first listen he wanted to record it.

The deluxe edition of Born Here, Live Here, Die Here is due out on April 9. In addition to "Country Does," it features five other new songs; Bryan also played another of them, "Waves," during his Thursday livestream.

"With COVID and everything, we had some extra songs that we were able to write and record," Bryan shares, adding to fans, "We miss you, we love you."

"Down to One" is Bryan's current single from Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, the album's fourth single. It follows three chart-toppers: "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight" and "One Margarita."

Bryan has more big career moments in store for the coming weeks, too: The singer returns for yet another stint judging American Idol on ABC alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).