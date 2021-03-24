What Do Wyomingites Find Most Annoying In Coworkers?

We all have coworkers that annoy us. There, I said it. But it's so true. If it's not true, then I've got bad news for you. You're the annoying coworker. Start bringing in donuts or something for all the coworkers you've annoyed. Unless you're a loud chewer, then don't bring in food, unless you're planning on not eating it and smacking your lips, you animal. Anyways, the website Zippia did a study on annoying characteristics that we hate from our coworkers. Here's how they figured it out.

Zippia.com, a career resource website, conducted a study of 1,210 workers across the US to better understand negative coworker interactions in the workplace. Each respondent was asked an identical series of questions involving their feelings on coworkers’ behaviors. Vermont was excluded due to sample size. The survey was conducted in February and March 2021, using Amazon’s M. Turk survey platform.

Taking a look around the Cowboy State, it's pretty well the same. Everyone, again, I'll say this for those in the back, EVERYONE, hates loud talkers. Well, for the most part, Idaho hates frequent absences and Montana is totally against you being tardy. Wyoming DOES fall into the "stop being so loud, bro", crowd.

I totally get that, loud coworkers kind of suck when you're putting your nose to the grindstone. I don't care about what you're doing this weekend, Paul. I'll be honest, though, I'm more against negativity in the workplace. But, loud talkers are plenty annoying for me to not talk loudly about my disagreement. Check out the map below, everyone hates loud talkers.

