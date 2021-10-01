What To Do In Laramie This Weekend

It is the first weekend of October, and there are a few events occurring in Laramie to welcome the new month!

Get our free mobile app

"From Earth to the Universe", University of Wyoming Planetarium, October 2, 2 pm

The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths, and awe for as long as there have been people. To learn about this journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes, we invite you to experience From Earth to the Universe. Tickets are $5 for the general public, $3 for UW students/staff/faculty, veterans, first responders, or children. Seating is free for children under 5. More information can be found here.

12th Annual Kids Pumpkin Walk, Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, October 2, 12 pm-4 pm

So many activities! Glow Bubbles, Working Class Car Club trunk or treat, straw maze, Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, and pumpkins!!!