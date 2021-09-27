12th Annual Kids’ Pumpkin Walk Is Here

The Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site will be hosting its 12th annual Kids' Pumpkin Walk on October 2 from 12-4 pm.

Admission is $3 per adult 18+, which will support this family event. Children are admitted for free.

This year’s Pumpkin Walk is filled with activities for children, ages 12 years and younger, including a straw maze, picking the perfect pumpkin from the patch to decorate with sticker fun, hay wagon rides, and feed the rock monster!

This event is sponsored by Wyoming Territorial Park Historic Association, Bertha Ward Family, LASSO Events, and C&A Pet and Livestock Supply.

The event will be held regardless of the weather.