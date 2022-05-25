You don't have to travel far from Laramie to get gorgeous views of the heavens. Our city has some phenomenal stargazing spots. It also helps that we have our own planetarium to take us on a journey through the night sky.

If you enjoy exploring the vast reaches of outer space at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium, heads up, the planetarium has a schedule change for the month of June!

Schedule Changes Announced At the Planetarium

The planetarium announced today, May 25, that the Tuesday programming has moved to Saturdays for June - a schedule change that may last all summer. Museum Coordinator Max Gilbraith announced a series of exciting programs returning to the planetarium this month, saying:

“We haven’t done some of the programs since last summer, so check out these exciting seasonal shows. We are temporarily moving our Tuesday programs to Saturday evenings.”

As a mom, it's hard to take the kiddo to the planetarium on weeknights, so this month we have more options on shows to attend. I'm pretty excited about taking the whole family to learn more about space (my favorite frontier to explore, second to our Wyoming frontier, of course.)

June Shows At the Planetarium Look Sun-sational!

Now, as an avid space fan (I've watched all those outer space movies, from Star Wars to Avatar,) I can honestly say the Planetarium lineup for June looks entertaining and educational. They have everything from vacation-worthy space destinations in "Solar System Vacation" to a light show playing the greatest hits by women titled "Liquid Sky: Women Who Rock."

Check out the complete lineup by clicking here.

Show Details

Most of the planetarium shows run in the evening, with late afternoon options on Saturdays as well. Shows cost $5 for members of the public and $3 for youth under 18 years old, emergency responders, veterans, and students. Children under the age of 5 are free.