What Would You Say Is Wyoming’s Superpower?

We may posses many powers, but you can only choose one.

For some reason, superpowers have been on my mind lately. I've been channeling Wonder Woman while working out and I've been binging just about any movie or show I can find that features a strong female lead. With spring approaching, I have been feeling super optimistic and I think that's were this super women mindset is coming from.

Oh, and I saw that you would earn yourself $250,000 if you can prove you have a superpower.

That's not a joke. The Los Angeles Center for Inquiry is looking for someone to prove that they have a super power. It's a fairly lengthy application that I believe would have to lead to an in-person interview in which you demonstrate your skill. I mean, I don't personally know anyone who can bend metal with their mind, but who am I to say it doesn't exist.

Then I found a 'super' cute personality quiz on National Geographic Kids. It's eight simple questions that determine what your super power is. The results can be powers like super strength or shape-shifting. I thought it would be fun to fill it out as the state of Wyoming.

So here's how I answered each of their multiple choice questions...

1. When you're outside, you like to: Climb trees

We love to be outdoors and we love a good adventure.

2. What word best describes you? Fearless

That cowboy mentality makes us tough as nails.

3. Which animal would you most like to be? Dog

I mean, who doesn't love dogs?

4. What's your favorite subject? History

Our state is loaded with rich history that we're proud of.

5. You're stranded on an island. What do you do to pass the time? Build a hut

If we're stuck on an island, we're gonna need some shelter.

6. When you want to ride in style, what's your ideal mode of transportation? A horse and buggy

You had us at 'horse'... and we won't pass up the buggy either.

7. What's the coolest thing at the carnival? Hammer game

Anything to show off our strength in front of the ladies.

8. Choose a breakfast: Pancakes

There's a reason CFD serves up a massive pancake breakfast each year.

Our super hero results: Super Strength

Feel free to take the quiz yourself and share your results with us. Sure, it's for kids, but it's fun. Plus, who doesn't want to feel like a kid again every once in awhile?