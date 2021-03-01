Whatever Happened To Country Superstar Crystal Gayle?

Brenda Gayle Webb was born in Paintsville, Kentucky, the little sister of Loretta Webb.

Loretta Webb became the legendary Loretta Lynn. Brenda Webb became country music superstar Crystal Gayle.

Not a bad country music lineage.

In fact, Crystal's debut single 'I've Cried The Blue Right Out Of My Eyes' in 1970 was written by Loretta. And while it didn't crack the Top Ten, it did get people murmuring about Loretta's little sister.

It was in the early to mid-1970's Crystal charted a number of country songs, including two Number One Country Hits, I'll Get Over You and You Never Miss A Real Good Thing (Till He Says Goodbye), but it was in 1977 that Crystal really moved away from being 'Loretta's little sister' and became a country music star in her own right.

1977 was the year of Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.

The song spent a solid month atop the country music charts, peaked at #2 on the pop/rock charts and #4 on the Easy Listening chart. It also earned Crystal a Grammy and placed her squarely in the hearts of music fans around the world.

Crystal followed up that smash with more Number One hits like Ready For The Times To Get Better, Talking In Your Sleep, It's Like We Never Said Goodbye, Til I Gain Control Again, and many more.

With 16 #1 hits to her credit, Crystal has placed herself firmly into country music history. In fact, why in the world isn't Crystal in the Country Music Hall of Fame beside her older sister? You should be and I certainly hope that 'oversight' is corrected soon.

So whatever happened to Crystal Gayle?

Well, now a mother and grandmother, the 70-year-old Crystal Gayle is still singing and will hopefully be touring again when things get back to normal. By the way, hey Crystal, how about making a trip up to Sioux Falls? Your fans would love to see you here!

