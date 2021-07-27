Whatever Happened To 1980’s & 1990’s Star Ricky Van Shelton?

Ricky Van Shelton. Back in the late 1980's and early 1990's he was one of country music's biggest stars. You heard his name, and his great songs, all over the radio.

After all, he had over 15 Top Ten Country Music hits, including nine number one's.

The number one's first began with 1987's Somebody Lied. Then came the follow-up single, an absolutely gorgeous ballad called Life Turned Her That Way.

More number one smashes followed, included three in 1988 alone, Don't We All Have The Right, I'll Leave This World Loving You and From A Jack To A King. Three Number One's in 1988 alone? Not a bad year!

Yes, Ricky Van Shelton was one of Country Music's biggest star's in the late 1980's. Living Proof topped the charts in 1989. And he didn't stop there.

The 1990's brought with it more number one's, like I've Cried My Last Tear For You and I Am A Simple Man. And, of course, his all time duet great hit with Dolly Parton, 1991's Rockin' Years.

Ricky's last Top Ten hit came in 1992. So yes, it's been nearly 30 years since Ricky Van Shelton's name appeared somewhere high on the country music single's chart.

So whatever happened to the great Ricky Van Shelton?

It's pretty simple actually. The Virginia born Ricky Shelton (Van is actually his middle name) is now 69 years young and it was back in 2006 he announced his retirement from touring to spend more time with his family.