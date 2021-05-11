Whatever Happened To Country/Pop Star Freddy Weller?

The year was 1969. That was the year that Country Music fans were introduced to a guy named Freddy Weller.

Freddy had a Top 5 hit with Joe South's 'Games People Play', a song that Joe himself had a major pop music hit with.

Then in 1971, Freddy took a Chuck Berry rock classic 'The Promised Land', gave it a country twist, and took it back into the Top 5 of Country Music.

Freddy went on to have several country hits in the 1970's and became a staple on country music radio with Top Ten songs like 'These Are Not My People', 'Indian Lake', 'Another Night Of Love', 'Too Much Monkey Business' and more.

Who was this Freddy Weller guy?

Well, he was an artist already well known by pop/rock music fans since he was a guitar player in one of the most successful pop/rock bands of the 1960's.

Paul Revere and the Raiders.

That's right, Freddy rode the top of the pop music world before his major country music success. Not only that, Freddy also co-wrote two of the biggest pop hits of the 1960's, 'Dizzy' and 'Jam Up and Jelly Tight' for Tommy Roe. Talk about talent!

So whatever happened to Freddy Weller?

I'm happy to say the Atlanta, Georgia native is alive and well at the age of 73. Now go ahead, crank Promised Land back up and sing along one more time.

