Whatever Happened To 1980’s Country Hitmaker Gary Morris?

He had (and has) one of the most beautiful and soaring voices in all of Country Music.

Gary Morris first came to my attention in the early 1980s. Raised in the Lone Star state of Texas, Gary released an album in 1983, 'Why Lady Why', and several years before Bette Midler would have a Pop hit with 'Wind Beneath My Wings', Gary had a Top Five hit with it on the Country Music chart.

While many called Gary's style 'country-politan', I just thought....wow, what a voice this guy has! That album, 'Why Lady Why', included several hit singles, including the title cut.

Gary topped the Country Music chart several times throughout the 1980s with songs like 'Baby Bye Bye', 'I'll Never Stop Loving You', 'Making Up For Lost Time (a duet with Crystal Gayle)' & '100% Chance Of Rain'.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Gary took that beautiful voice to Broadway, starring in a production of 'Les Miserables' as Jean Valjean. It was one of the multiple productions that Gary starred and sang in.

At the age of 72, Gary continues to sing, perform and work in the music business and we're all happy about that! You can get information on Gary's latest album Sense of Pride plus get tour information and the latest updates on this great star at his website.

Oh, and one more time, to highlight that beautiful voice, listen and watch as Gray performs the Gospel standard 'Amazing Grace'.