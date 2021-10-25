What’s Going On With the Construction at I-180 and 5th in Cheyenne?
You've probably noticed there is lots of construction around Cheyenne as of late. If you're frequently downtown, you can't wait until every single lane open on each street once again, especially for those roads minimized to just one lane. However, another spot at a busy intersection has one street closed off at I-180 and 5th in south Cheyenne.
The construction has 5th Street closed off as a thru street right at the intersection. However, 5th Street is still open. You just can't turn onto it from coming from the north or south on I-180, nor can you turn onto I-180 from 5th Street. There's no secret that construction was needed where the two streets intersect. However, that particular spot has been closed now for a little over a week.
Let's take a look at what's currently going on at I-180 and 5th Street...
Construction at I-180 and 5th Street
I'm no construction expert whatsoever, nor do I know if this is what's happening, but perhaps the entry way to the intersection at I-180 and 5th Street could be expanding? Given how busy the intersection can get at times, it seems feasible. For anyone that lives in south Cheyenne, you've probably seen the street blocked off, which leads to several homes to the west of I-180.
How long will the construction last? Who knows. Given how busy the road typically is next to such a big intersection in the city, it seems like a pretty big project (take that for what you will given my extreme lack of construction knowledge). But hey, the upside of any construction is that it's all for an improvement in the long run. So here's to things getting better, Cheyenne!
