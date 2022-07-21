Where Do Cheyenne and Laramie Rank Among Wyoming’s Best Cities?

It's always fascinating to see any particular ranking of cities throughout Wyoming, especially when it comes to the question of, 'What makes that city the best?' In this instance, the cities in Wyoming were ranked for being the best to live and visit.

The traveling and tourism publication 'Touropia' recently ranked the '12 Best Cities in Wyoming to Live and Visit' and to no surprise, both Cheyenne and Laramie made the list, as they very well should. But where did each of them rank? And what was the reasoning and criteria for their ranking?

A big reason listed for this was current cost of living and the type of affordable lifestyle in each respective city. Each city's employment opportunities are also another huge factor since the salary and wages will also determine just how affordable that lifestyle is in each city.

Based on those factors, Laramie ranked 8th on the list of best cities in Wyoming to live and visit. Here's what 'Touropia' had to say about the Gem City:

With a population of under 10,000 people, Laramie often belies its status as a small town. It has much to offer new residents, especially young families and those looking to buy their first home. Alongside low median rent, Laramie is one of the most affordable places to buy a home in the state. But for residents, much of life in Laramie revolves around the University of Wyoming. The school is a major employer and provides what is otherwise a small town with a burst of energy, nightlife and culture. While sport provides year-round entertainment, especially when the football team puts the pads on.

As for Cheyenne, it was right near the top of the list, but unfortunately not at the very top. That spot went to Cody, WY. Cheyenne finished as the 2nd best city to live and visit in Wyoming.

Home to the world’s biggest outdoor rodeo, Cheyenne offers a great mix of leisure and affordable living. The Cheyenne Frontier Days runs in July each year and not only attracts some of the top cowboys and cowgirls, but the best in country music. But all throughout the year, you’ll be able to enjoy an affordable rental market and a town that has a reputation for being family-friendly. Wyoming’s capital city is known as the Magic City of the Plains and offers great public parks, several museums and plenty of things to do in nearby nature. Residents only have a short drive to Granite Springs Reservoir and the Vedauwoo Recreation Area for excellent hiking, fishing and camping.

Casper, Sheridan, Lander, Gillette, and Rock Springs all landed between Cheyenne and Laramie, while Jackson, Green River, Powell, and Buffalo finished behind Laramie to round out the top 12.

Regardless of where our 'rankings' are on the list, we know we have it pretty good in terms of living and visiting both Cheyenne and Laramie. The next 10 days of Cheyenne Frontier Days will show a big example of why that is.

