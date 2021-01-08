Where Does Wyoming Rank in Terms of the Scariest States?

Every state in the U.S. has had its share of hauntings, UFO sightings, crimes, and other disturbing instances that have occurred for bizarre reasons. And each of those instances can be pretty scary to some. So how scary is Wyoming in comparison with every other state?

If only you could read this in the voice of the former host of 'Unsolved Mysteries', the late great Robert Stack. Perhaps that would make things more intense. But in order to find out just what was the scariest state in the U.S., the publication, BestLife, used several sources such as Project: Cold Case to find each state's percentage of unsolved homicide cases, the Travel Channel to find out how haunted each state is, the National UFO Reporting Center for UFO sightings, and The Washington Post and Center for Disease Control and Prevention to find out how many death by animals happened in each state.

It turns out that compared to other states, at least on paper, Wyoming isn't all that scary. It ranked as the 45th scariest state overall. The following statistics were laid out for the state:

Unsolved homicide cases : 11 percent

: 11 percent Haunted ranking : 40

: 40 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents : 6.05

: 6.05 Deaths caused by animals : 10

: 10 Scary Index Score: 16.68

The state that is the scariest is Texas, followed by California, and Arizona. Those states are also the most populous in the country. Of course each of those states also has plenty of desolate areas in between some of their bigger cities.

Personally, I would think it would be those desolate areas that may show up as some of the more scarier spots due to their level of eeriness, like that of a Wyoming, North Dakota, or South Dakota, but those all finished near the bottom of the list in comparison. Could it be that there's so much empty space in those states that not enough of it has been explored to discover just how scary it is? Maybe that'll be a topic for one of the future seasons of 'Unsolved Mysteries' on Netflix (it's my idea, don't steal it).

