Where Does Wyoming Rank When It Comes to Raising a Family?

No matter where you decide to raise your family, it's certainly never easy. There's a number of things that could factor in such as career transitions, better schools, or financial challenges. With all that to decide upon, where do you think Wyoming ranks compared to the rest of the states in the country?

Our friends at WalletHub came up with the research that would rank each state based on where it be the best and worst states to raise a family. In Wyoming, it seems that we ranked right in the middle of the pack. Overall, we ranked 26th, which isn't the worst thing in the world considering several of the state finishing behind us.

Some of the main determining factors for our state's ranking hindered upon their rankings in 'Family Fun' (32nd), 'Health & Safety' (17th), 'Education & Child Care' (19th), and 'Affordability' (43rd).

That being said, Massachusetts finished as the top state when it comes to raising a family. Our neighbors to the south in Colorado finished 15th overall. Wyoming also finished just behind one of the more prominent states, California, as they were 25th overall. We also finished ahead of Texas by two spots, so in comparison, we're not doing too shabby in Wyoming.

New Mexico finished last, while just above them were Mississippi and West Virginia. So 26th overall isn't looking too bad compared to most states. To see where each state ranked, click on the map below.

