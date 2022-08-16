Here’s Where to Vote in Laramie’s Election (Today!)

It's voting day, Laramie! Here's where you can use your right to vote in and around Albany County:

Voting in Albany County

Albany County Fairgrounds

3520 U.S. Highway 287 Laramie, WY

Senate District 10

House District 14 and 46

Centennial School

2771 Hwy 130 Centennial, WY

Senate District 10

House District 46

Harmony School

20 Lewis Rd. Laramie, WY

Senate District 10

House District 46

Laramie Peak Fire Hall

1836 Cottonwood Park Rd. Wheatland, WY

Senate District 10

House District 14

Rock River Town Hall

386 Avenue D Rock River, WY

Senate District 10

House District 14

Sybille Wildlife Research Center

2362 Hwy 34 Wheatland, WY

Senate District 10

House District 14

Voting in Laramie

Indian Paintbrush School

1653 N 28th St. Laramie, WY

Senate District 10

House District 14

Ward 2 and 3

Laramie High School

1710 Boulder Dr. Laramie, WY

Senate District 9

House District 13

Ward 1 and 3

Lincoln Community Center

365 W Grand Ave. Laramie, WY

Senate District 9

House District 13

Ward 2

Linford School

120 S Johnson St. Laramie, WY

Senate District 10

House District 46

Ward 1 and 2

Spring Creek School

1203 Russell St. Laramie, WY

Senate District 10

House District 45 and 13

Ward 1 and 2

What Do You Need to Vote?

To vote in Wyoming, you need a few important pieces of documentation with you at the ballot box.

As of 2021, Wyoming voters need to prove their identity when voting in person, such as:

WY Driver's License

Wyoming State ID

A valid, non-expired passport

Tribal ID Card

US Military ID

Valid Out of State Drivers License or ID

The University of Wyoming or Wyoming Community College Student ID

Wyoming Public School Student ID

Valid Medicare or Medicaid Insurance Card

If you are not registered to vote yet, you can do that today before voting. Find out more information on registering to vote by clicking here.

For more information on voting spots in Albany County, click here.