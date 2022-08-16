Here’s Where to Vote in Laramie’s Election (Today!)

Here&#8217;s Where to Vote in Laramie&#8217;s Election (Today!)

It's voting day, Laramie! Here's where you can use your right to vote in and around Albany County:

Voting in Albany County

Albany County Fairgrounds

3520 U.S. Highway 287 Laramie, WY

  • Senate District 10
  • House District 14 and 46

Centennial School

2771 Hwy 130 Centennial, WY

  • Senate District 10
  • House District 46

Harmony School

20 Lewis Rd. Laramie, WY

  • Senate District 10
  • House District 46

Laramie Peak Fire Hall

1836 Cottonwood Park Rd. Wheatland, WY

  • Senate District 10
  • House District 14

Rock River Town Hall

386 Avenue D Rock River, WY

  • Senate District 10
  • House District 14

Sybille Wildlife Research Center

2362 Hwy 34 Wheatland, WY

  • Senate District 10
  • House District 14

Voting in Laramie

Indian Paintbrush School

1653 N 28th St. Laramie, WY

  • Senate District 10
  • House District 14
  • Ward 2 and 3

Laramie High School

1710 Boulder Dr. Laramie, WY

  • Senate District 9
  • House District 13
  • Ward 1 and 3

Lincoln Community Center

365 W Grand Ave. Laramie, WY

  • Senate District 9
  • House District 13
  • Ward 2

Linford School

120 S Johnson St. Laramie, WY

  • Senate District 10
  • House District 46
  • Ward 1 and 2

Spring Creek School

1203 Russell St. Laramie, WY

  • Senate District 10
  • House District 45 and 13
  • Ward 1 and 2

What Do You Need to Vote?

To vote in Wyoming, you need a few important pieces of documentation with you at the ballot box.

As of 2021, Wyoming voters need to prove their identity when voting in person, such as:

  • WY Driver's License
  • Wyoming State ID
  • A valid, non-expired passport
  • Tribal ID Card
  • US Military ID
  • Valid Out of State Drivers License or ID
  • The University of Wyoming or Wyoming Community College Student ID
  • Wyoming Public School Student ID
  • Valid Medicare or Medicaid Insurance Card

If you are not registered to vote yet, you can do that today before voting. Find out more information on registering to vote by clicking here.

For more information on voting spots in Albany County, click here.

