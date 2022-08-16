Here’s Where to Vote in Laramie’s Election (Today!)
It's voting day, Laramie! Here's where you can use your right to vote in and around Albany County:
Voting in Albany County
Albany County Fairgrounds
3520 U.S. Highway 287 Laramie, WY
- Senate District 10
- House District 14 and 46
Centennial School
2771 Hwy 130 Centennial, WY
- Senate District 10
- House District 46
Harmony School
20 Lewis Rd. Laramie, WY
- Senate District 10
- House District 46
Laramie Peak Fire Hall
1836 Cottonwood Park Rd. Wheatland, WY
- Senate District 10
- House District 14
Rock River Town Hall
386 Avenue D Rock River, WY
- Senate District 10
- House District 14
Sybille Wildlife Research Center
2362 Hwy 34 Wheatland, WY
- Senate District 10
- House District 14
Voting in Laramie
Indian Paintbrush School
1653 N 28th St. Laramie, WY
- Senate District 10
- House District 14
- Ward 2 and 3
Laramie High School
1710 Boulder Dr. Laramie, WY
- Senate District 9
- House District 13
- Ward 1 and 3
Lincoln Community Center
365 W Grand Ave. Laramie, WY
- Senate District 9
- House District 13
- Ward 2
Linford School
120 S Johnson St. Laramie, WY
- Senate District 10
- House District 46
- Ward 1 and 2
Spring Creek School
1203 Russell St. Laramie, WY
- Senate District 10
- House District 45 and 13
- Ward 1 and 2
What Do You Need to Vote?
To vote in Wyoming, you need a few important pieces of documentation with you at the ballot box.
As of 2021, Wyoming voters need to prove their identity when voting in person, such as:
- WY Driver's License
- Wyoming State ID
- A valid, non-expired passport
- Tribal ID Card
- US Military ID
- Valid Out of State Drivers License or ID
- The University of Wyoming or Wyoming Community College Student ID
- Wyoming Public School Student ID
- Valid Medicare or Medicaid Insurance Card
If you are not registered to vote yet, you can do that today before voting. Find out more information on registering to vote by clicking here.
For more information on voting spots in Albany County, click here.