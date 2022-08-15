Hey lovebirds, did you know that this Thursday, the 18th is the U.S. National Couple's Day? Basically, it's Valentine's 2.0. If you need some ideas on what to do, we have got you covered! Here are some ideas that you and your partner can do!

Vedauwoo

If you are new to town, it is pronounced VEE-da-voo. Located 10 minutes east of Laramie, along I-80, Vedauwoo sits within the Medicine Bow National Forest. Go for a hike, picnics, mountain bike, or camp. Various activities to do out here! Absolutely fun and beautiful. We recommend taking the Turtle Rock Loop trail, a short three-mile trek around the Turtle Rock formation.

Snowy Range Scenic Byway

Snowy Range Scenic Byway is one of the most beautiful drives out of Centennial going North. It is a 29-mile sightseeing highway that crosses the Medicine Bow Mountain Range and travels through the Bow-Routt National Forest. Go out on this beautiful drive and just enjoy the view with your favorite playlist playing. Maybe you can stop by sugarloaf for a picnic or hike too.

Stargazing

Living in Laramie, we are absolutely spoilt with the privilege of getting to see the stars from every part of town. Even just by looking out your bedroom window, you would be able to see the sky full of stars. However, if you want to make it extra special, drive anywhere just out of town, grab a blanket and just enjoy the beautiful sparkly sky and the quiet.

Rocky Mountain Herbarium

Instead of just giving flowers, go look at some flowers and plants. The Rocky Mountain Herbarium is the largest facility of its kind between Saint Louis and the West Coast. It also has the largest collection of Wyoming and Rocky Mountain plants in the world, reflecting the region’s biological diversity and evolutionary history.

Arts & Crafts

Get creative and fun making art on your date! There are a couple of places in town where you can do this:

7th Street Studios : 401-499 S 7th St, Laramie, WY 82070

: 401-499 S 7th St, Laramie, WY 82070 Art & Soul Pottery : 107 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070

Bowl

Have some STRIKING fun with bowling at the Laramie Lanes Lounge & Liquor.

Address: 1270 N 3rd St.

Catch a movie

What a classic date idea: watch a movie. With a bunch of great movies always being released, there is always something to watch! Oh and maybe after, you can grab a drink and talk about the movie. There are two options in town:

Regal Fox Theater: 505 S 20th St, Laramie, WY 82070

Studio City UW: 2433 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY 82070

Wyoming Territorial Prison

Not to scare your date away but just thought I would throw in an educational date trip idea on here. The Wyoming Territorial Prison was listed on the National Register and was a U.S. Penitentiary in 1872 and later became Wyoming’s first State Penitentiary. For 30 years it held violent and desperate outlaws. Now it is a museum where visitors can learn about punishment and rehabilitation, and discover the stories held within the iron cells and behind the prison walls through a prisoner identity.

Address: 975 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie, WY 82070

Desserts & Coffees

Another classic date idea would be to get something sweet, with your sweetheart, and lucky for you, we have a bunch of places to choose from in Laramie. Check out what Laramie folks have said on some of their favorite places to get their sweet treats in Laramie! Read it here.