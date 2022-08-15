Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Will Play Husband and Wife in ‘Big Sky’ Season 3

Reba McEntire has been full-steam ahead expanding her acting resume. This fall, fans will see the country singer in Season 3 of ABC's Big Sky alongside her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The duo will be playing a married couple.

For the first time, McEntire has been cast as a villain. She and Linn will be playing Buck and Sunny Barnes in the crime drama — their characters own Sunny Day Excursions, a camping company with a reputation of customers disappearing.

“We’re having a blast,” the singer tells Deadline. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think we broke around 12:54AM Mountain time. It was a long night but so beautiful. We are really loving it.”

"Wait until you see her in this," Linn adds when asked about his girlfriend's performance.

It was announced in May that McEntire would be joining Big Sky as a regular. The upcoming third season has been officially named Big Sky: Deadly Trails, and the "Fancy" singer is featured in its bone-chilling trailer.

She and Linn will also share the screen in a new Lifetime movie, The Hammer. McEntire plays Kim Wheeler, a Nevada district judge who's traveling between Las Vegas and Reno to dole out justice. The Grammy winner will be reunited with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman in the film, as well.

McEntire and Linn first went public with their real-life relationship in 2020. After being longtime friends, the two reconnected during the pandemic, and what started as a few coffee chats turned into romance.