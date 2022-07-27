Willie Nelson Reveals Lineup, Details for Farm Aid 2022

Willie Nelson's 2022 Farm Aid festival is set for Sept. 24, and the country legend recently revealed the location and the lineup for the one-day food and music festival.

In an announcement this week, Nelson shared that the event will take place at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C. The festival took place in Raleigh once before in 2014.

In addition to Nelson, performers for the 2022 festival include Nelson's fellow Farm Aid Board of Director members John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds) and Margo Price. Other performers include Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.

Farm Aid's mission is to celebrate and support local farmers, and festivalgoers will have a chance to sample products from local farms via the festival's Homegrown Concessions. The event also has a Homegrown Village, where fans can learn about farming through exhibits, demonstrations and more.

“I’ve always said that family farmers strengthen us all,” says Nelson in a press release. “Farmers in North Carolina, across the Southeast, and all over the country are growing solutions to our toughest challenges, including climate change. We’re bringing Farm Aid here to highlight their hard work and celebrate the ways we can all join farmers to help.”

The first Farm Aid festival was organized by Nelson, Mellencamp and Neil Young in 1985. Matthews was added to the Board of Directors in 2001 and Price joined in 2021. The non-profit organization has raised more than $64 million since its inception.

Pre-sale tickets for the 2022 Farm Aid festival are available through Thursday night (July 28). Public tickets go on sale Saturday (July 30) at 10AM ET. The tickets range in price from $75 to $315.

