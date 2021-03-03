In addition to his prolific music career, country icon Willie Nelson has a bibliography spanning the last 30 years. This summer, the veteran musician and frequent writer will release yet another tome, Letters to America — a compendium of dispatches united by a theme of patriotism.

Co-written with author and comedian Turk Pipkin, Willie Nelson's Letters to America collects a litany of intimate correspondence from the entertainer as a poetic prompt to remind readers of the "endless promise and continuous obligations of all Americans — to themselves, to one another and to their nation — to stand with unity, resolve and faith," according to a press release.

From the opening letter "Dear America" to an epilogue titled "Dear Road," Nelson digs deep into his heart and soul to give fans both new and old a sneak peek into the creative legend's mind.

"We are witnessing a unique time in American history, between shifting cultural norms, political unrest and the ongoing effects of the coronavirus, and it seems our nation is collectively reflecting on what it means to be an American," says Andrea Fleck-Nisbet, the book's publisher. "It seems only fitting that Willie Nelson, who has already so accurately defined the American spirit through his words and songs, now offers his thoughts on things we all hold dear: family, community, country and faith."

Willie Nelson's Letters to America will arrive in stores on June 29. It's being published by Harper Horizon, a Nashville-based imprint of HarperCollins that focuses on narratives from America's heartland.

As noted above, Nelon's no red-headed stranger to the act of writing. His previous books include Pretty Paper (2016) and It's a Long Story: My Life (2015), as well as 2012's Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die: Musings From the Road and the singer's 1988 memoir, Willie: An Autobiography.

Nelson sometimes dabbles in literature as a family affair, too. The 87-year-old entertainer co-authored last year's Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band with his 90-year-old sibling, Bobbie.

Pre-orders for Letters to America are available now at WilliesLetters.com.

