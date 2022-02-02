Wind Chills Down To -30 Expected To Blast SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about subzero temperatures this evening and early Thursday, as well as windchills that may reach as low as -30 degrees.

The agency sent out an email on Tuesday evening that included the following:

Here are the current weather event impact highlights:

Localized light to moderate snow ongoing and will persist through late Wednesday night. Brief heavy snow can't be fully ruled out in Laramie County, especially west in the foothills and also portions of I-80 Summit into far east Albany County. Winter Storm Warnings in effect locally for portions of Albany and Laramie Counties now through 2am Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of Southeast Wyoming and portions of the NE Panhandle.

Very cold temperatures and wind chills Wednesday and especially into Thursday. Wind Chills will be near zero to negative teens all day Wednesday. Wind Chills will fall to negative teens to -30 Thursday morning. We'll rebound Friday into the weekend to more seasonable temperatures.



The agency posted the following map on its website this morning: