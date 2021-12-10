Interstate 80 in Wyoming is back open after a 26-hour closure due to winter conditions.

The 75-mile stretch between Walcott Junction and Laramie, however, is closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to blowing snow, and a Blizzard Warning is currently in effect between Elk Mountain and Arlington.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 248 PM MST Fri Dec 10 2021 WYZ110-111200- /O.NEW.KCYS.BZ.W.0004.211211T0300Z-211212T0000Z/ North Snowy Range Foothills- Including the cities of Arlington and Elk Mountain 248 PM MST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Between Arlington and Elk Mountain * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will cause significant reduction in visibility and whiteout conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

A Blizzard Warning is also in effect for central Carbon County from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 p.m. Saturday.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 248 PM MST Fri Dec 10 2021 WYZ109-111200- /O.NEW.KCYS.BZ.W.0004.211211T0600Z-211212T0000Z/ Central Carbon County- Including the city of Rawlins 248 PM MST Fri Dec 10 2021 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Rawlins, Sinclair and Hannah * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will cause significant reduction in visibility and whiteout conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Friday evening:

7PM 12/10 – Ground blizzard conditions and very strong winds expected this weekend! A Blizzard Warning has been issued for central Carbon County (including Rawlins) the north Snowy Range foothills (including Arlington/Elk Mountain), and the central Laramie range (including the Bordeaux area in between Wheatland and Chugwater). This goes into effect tonight through Saturday. A High Wind Warning will continue for each of these locations until 5PM Sunday after the Blizzard Warning expires. A High Wind Warning has also been issued for northern Carbon/Albany counties, Converse and Platte counties, and the south Laramie range in between Cheyenne and Laramie which goes into effect overnight tonight and lasts until 5PM Sunday. Widespread blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions in the blizzard warning areas. Outside of these warnings, blowing snow could cause visibility to drop to 1 mile or less through Sunday. There is some uncertainty if the snow will be able to crust over on Saturday in Carbon/Albany counties, or if the ground blizzard risk will continue into Sunday. Wind gusts of 60-75 mph can be expected, with the highest gusts in the typical wind prone areas. Cold temperatures will linger west of I-25, and combined with the strong winds, this could lead to wind chill values as low as -20 degrees. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less in these conditions. Use caution if travelling with light or high profile vehicles this weekend.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

