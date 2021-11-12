Wind Speeds Of Over 65 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people to expect another windy weekend in southeast Wyoming, with wind speeds topping out over 65 miles per hour at times.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"High Wind Watches have been posted for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming for Saturday and again Sunday through Monday morning. Strong winds expected to initially form out by Arlington Saturday morning, then spread east to the I-80 Summit and Bordeaux shortly afterwards. There may be a break in strong winds Saturday evening, before they return Sunday morning, thus the two watches in effect. West to southwest winds gusting in excess of 65 mph are looking likely for these areas. If you are planning travel through southeast Wyoming this weekend, into Monday morning and are towing a camper trailer, driving an empty/light load semi, or are driving a light weight vehicle, be ready for strong winds. Anticipate travel delays, as winds this strong will cause closures for light weight and high profile vehicles. Stay tuned!"