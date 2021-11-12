What To Do In Cheyenne This Weekend

We've made it to another weekend and after a slower weekend last weekend, I think we're ready to get back at it! We have some live music, theater and more just waiting for us to consume. If this weekend isn't enough for you, next week Bob Saget and Alton Brown are in town, so we have a couple of exciting weeks ahead of us to say the least. Let's take a look at what we have going on this weekend, shall we?

A Murder Is Announced At The Cheyenne Little Theatre

Ready for a good old-fashioned "WHOOOO DUNIT"? The Cheyenne Little Theatre has you covered with this being the opening weekend for the theatrical twist on an Agatha Christie classic. Try saying that 5 times fast.



Cheyenne Home Show Is Back

Get ready to find all the items and services you could possibly need for your home. Need windows, they have you, garage accessories? Yup. They even want you to bring your dog! Oh, and this event is free to check out.



Steel Woods At Terry Bison Ranch

How about some live music? Steel Woods is going to be performing at Terry Bison Ranch tonight! Get dinner and a show. Tickets are starting at 18 bucks.



Ugly Sweater Mug Making

Want to make your own sweet Ugly Sweater mug? Silver Sage Ceramics is hosting an experience to learn how to make your own Ugly Sweater mug. Just in time for the holidays!



39th Annual Holiday Open House

Bouquets Unlimited is hosting their annual open house, giving you the opportunity to come see their awesome Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations that you can fill your home with. Check out the full details here.

